High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran, Russia, and China Convene on Tehran's Nuclear Negotiations

Iran, Russia, and China will engage in a crucial meeting on Tuesday, focusing on Tehran's nuclear programme and the United Nations' snapback mechanism, as announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

The United Nations' snapback mechanism involves the re-imposition of international sanctions against Iran, a subject of major international contention.

As the international community watches closely, this trilateral meeting marks a significant moment in geopolitical negotiations, influencing the balance of power in global nuclear discussions.

