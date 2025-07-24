Left Menu

German Firms Grapple with Trump's Tariff Impact

Nearly 30% of German firms have delayed investments in the U.S., and 15% have canceled projects due to uncertainty from President Trump's tariffs. The tariff policies have caused significant disruptions, notably impacting Germany's export sectors, leading companies to reconsider investment strategies globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:40 IST
German Firms Grapple with Trump's Tariff Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Nearly a third of German companies planning to invest in the United States have put their plans on hold, and an additional 15% have canceled altogether, according to an Ifo Institute survey released on Thursday. The hesitance reflects uncertainties stemming from President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The survey found that domestic investment decisions are also being affected, with 21% of German firms postponing projects in Germany, and 8% outrightly canceling them. The Trump administration's tariffs have profoundly impacted German companies, particularly those in export-driven sectors like mechanical engineering and metal production.

Ifo trade expert Andreas Baur described the tariffs as a 'profound trade policy shock,' compelling companies to reconsider global markets and investment allocations. Firms with U.S. operations are also feeling the squeeze, with over 80% noticing significant adverse effects. Despite this, companies see potential in expanding markets within the European Union and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025