London Stocks Soar Amidst Optimism Over EU-U.S. Trade Agreement

London's stock markets made impressive gains on Thursday, as optimism surrounding a potential EU-U.S. trade agreement and favorable corporate earnings buoyed major indexes. The internationally-oriented FTSE 100 rose 1%, touching a new intraday peak, while the FTSE 250 gained 0.7%.

The personal care and grocery sectors led the surge, climbing 2.5%, driven by Reckitt's 10% rise following an upgraded revenue forecast. Healthcare stocks, including AstraZeneca and GSK, experienced a notable uptick, benefiting from positive drug trial outcomes and regulatory developments.

Meanwhile, retail stocks surged, headlined by Howden Joinery's 11.1% boost in profits. On the downside, precious metal miners declined, tracking a dip in gold prices. Further, the Bank of England's forthcoming rate decision is a focal point as job cuts in the UK heighten sensitivity to potential interest rate changes.

