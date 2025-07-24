Paks Nuclear Plant Set for Reactor 2 Maintenance Shutdown

The Paks nuclear power plant, a key energy facility in Hungary, is poised to halt operations of its Reactor 2 for scheduled maintenance early Friday morning. This move, announced by the plant's operator on Thursday, signals regular upkeep activities at the energy hub.

While the announcement confirmed the shutdown, specific details concerning the scope or duration of the maintenance were not disclosed, leaving stakeholders keenly observing for further updates.

The Paks facility, being Hungary's primary nuclear power plant, plays a significant role in the country's energy supply chain, making such maintenance activities noteworthy amongst industry observers and governmental agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)