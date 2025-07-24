Rare Birth Defies Odds: Baby Born with Two Heads in Madhya Pradesh

In an extraordinary event at Government Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital in Indore, a woman has given birth to a baby girl with two heads. The child, weighing 2.8 kilograms, underwent a cesarean delivery on July 22 and is currently in a critical condition, receiving treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dr. Nilesh Jain, a professor of pediatrics at MGM Medical College, explained that the baby is a case of conjoined twins. The infant faces severe breathing problems and has two hearts; however, only one is partially functional. With abnormal structure and limited survival chances, surgical separation is not viable, according to pediatric surgeons.

The medical team is ensuring best efforts for treatment despite the grim prognosis. While the mother's health remains stable, the outlook for the child is uncertain, and the family is receiving support as they process the shocking situation. Further MRI assessments are planned, though experts caution against high hopes for recovery, given the intricate medical challenges presented.