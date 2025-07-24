Left Menu

Rare Birth Defies Odds: Baby Born with Two Heads in Madhya Pradesh

A woman in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, gave birth to a critically ill baby girl with two heads at MTH Hospital. Weighing 2.8 kgs, the infant is treated in NICU. With one functional heart and breathing issues, chances of survival are slim, and surgery is deemed impossible due to complex organ placement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:48 IST
Rare Birth Defies Odds: Baby Born with Two Heads in Madhya Pradesh
Doctor Nilesh Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary event at Government Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital in Indore, a woman has given birth to a baby girl with two heads. The child, weighing 2.8 kilograms, underwent a cesarean delivery on July 22 and is currently in a critical condition, receiving treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dr. Nilesh Jain, a professor of pediatrics at MGM Medical College, explained that the baby is a case of conjoined twins. The infant faces severe breathing problems and has two hearts; however, only one is partially functional. With abnormal structure and limited survival chances, surgical separation is not viable, according to pediatric surgeons.

The medical team is ensuring best efforts for treatment despite the grim prognosis. While the mother's health remains stable, the outlook for the child is uncertain, and the family is receiving support as they process the shocking situation. Further MRI assessments are planned, though experts caution against high hopes for recovery, given the intricate medical challenges presented.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025