Resurgent India Unveils Rs 500 Crore Special Situation Fund to Revive Stressed Assets
Resurgent India, an investment bank, launches a Rs 500 crore Category I Alternative Investment Fund to target stressed assets in India. With Rs 100 crore already invested, the fund aims to close the remaining by the year's end, focusing on sectors with high revival potential for medium to long-term investor value.
Resurgent India, a prominent investment bank, has announced the launch of its Category I Alternative Investment Fund, aiming for Rs 500 crore to address the acquisition and revival of stressed assets across the nation. Registered as a Special Situation Fund with SEBI, this initiative marks a significant thrust in the Indian financial market.
The bank disclosed that it has completed its first close with an investment of Rs 100 crore, already allocated to a distressed asset this year. Efforts are underway to secure the additional Rs 400 crore by the end of the current financial year, targeting sectors such as manufacturing, EPC, power, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate.
With a strategic focus on regions with high industrial activity and distressed assets, the fund's sector-agnostic approach aims to maximize value creation. Managing Director Jyoti Prakash Gadia emphasized a commitment to generating stable, risk-adjusted returns through systematically acquiring, reviving, and scaling potential-rich but currently challenged assets.
