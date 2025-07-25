Parliament Paralysis: Opposition Standoff with Government Persists

In a bid to break the ongoing stalemate in Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal met with key opposition figures, including Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha's counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting follows turbulent parliamentary sessions marked by continued disruptions from opposition members.

According to BJP MP Jagadambika Pal, the engagement sought to resolve the impasse and ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses. With 17 crucial bills awaiting passage this Monsoon Session, Pal emphasized the urgency of resuming parliamentary business, which has been disrupted by opposition protests over various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

Amid the ongoing ruckus, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions were disrupted. Speaker Om Birla called for a more constructive approach to disagreements, urging opposition members to permit proceedings to continue. However, the gridlock persisted as opposition MPs escalated their protests, leading to adjournments of both Houses, illustrating the deep-seated political impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)