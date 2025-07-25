Market Movements: Mixed Earnings and Trade Uncertainties Shake FTSE Indices

In London, the main stock indexes saw a dip on Friday as investors navigated through mixed corporate earnings reports while awaiting outcomes from ongoing EU-U.S. trade discussions.

The FTSE 100, focused internationally, decreased by 0.3% at 0939 GMT, descending from the previous day's all-time peak but still aiming for a fifth consecutive weekly gain. The FTSE 250 index also mirrored this decline, losing 0.3%.

Construction and materials sectors led the fall, notably Marshalls plummeting 21.6% due to a gloomy full-year adjusted pre-tax profit forecast. Precious metal miners also saw losses, whereas corporate announcements from NatWest, Wizz Air, and Close Brothers showed gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)