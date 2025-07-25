Left Menu

EU Poised for Trade Clash with the U.S.: Counter-Tariffs on the Horizon

The European Union is prepared to impose counter-tariffs on $109 billion worth of U.S. goods if a trade deal isn't reached by August 1. The EU's response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium includes bans and tariffs on various agricultural and industrial products, effective from August through February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:12 IST
EU Poised for Trade Clash with the U.S.: Counter-Tariffs on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is ready to enact countermeasures totaling 93 billion euros on U.S. imports if a trade deal isn't achieved by the imposing deadline set by Washington. The European Commission has drafted a comprehensive set of counter-tariffs, awaiting the green light from EU members to activate them. These measures, targeting a spectrum of U.S. products, are strategically crafted to begin from August 7.

The EU plan involves banning scrap metal sales and enacting tariffs on a wide range of goods from the U.S. Notably, tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, suspended in April, are now poised for action. High-impact goods include agricultural products like poultry, ethanol and motor vehicles, with varied tariff percentages per product category.

Reacting to potential escalated duties from the U.S., particularly on cars and car parts, the EU proposes a revised tariff plan. By mirroring U.S. tariff levels, primarily set at 30%, the EU aims for parity, focusing on high-value industrial goods like aircraft and machinery. These strategic moves reflect the EU's firm stance on safeguarding its economic interests amidst ongoing trade tensions.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025