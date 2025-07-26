"140 crore countrymen are indebted to valour and courage of our brave soldiers": MoS Sanjay Seth on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers on the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He added that 140 crore Indians are indebted to the courage and sacrifice of the country's brave soldiers. Seth said the entire country salutes the bravery of those who gave their lives in Kargil, and praised the dedication of Indian soldiers who serve the nation in extreme weather conditions.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Seth said, "Today, 140 crore countrymen are celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas. We salute the soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil. Whether the temperature is -40 degrees Celsius or 50 degrees Celsius, soldiers are serving Mother India... Be it Kargil Vijay Diwas, surgical strike or Operation Sindoor, our Indian Army is no less than any army in the world. 140 crore countrymen are indebted to the valour and courage of our brave soldiers..." Earlier in the day, the families of the soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil War paid tributes to the war heroes on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The programme, organised in Kargil's Dras town, was attended by a large number of people, while families took turns to visit the War memorial and pay tribute to the valiant soldiers. Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. This War will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to the Kargil-Siachen sectors and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy. (ANI)

