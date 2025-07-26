Maurya Critiques Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' Politics as 'Pariwar Development Agency'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's political mantra, 'PDA', labeling it as 'Pariwar Development Agency' aimed solely at benefiting Yadav's family members. Maurya asserted that public dissatisfaction with the SP's administration led to the BJP's victory in 2017.

Speaking in Lucknow, Maurya alleged, "Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is a complete sham. His administration from 2012 to 2017 allegedly oppressed OBCs, Dalits, and the impoverished while empowering criminals." He added that this alleged misrule prompted citizens to support the BJP, seeing no future for SP until 2047.

Meanwhile, Maurya attended a private ceremony at former MP Ganga Charan Rajput's residence and participated in religious rituals. In a contrasting political message, Yadav accused the BJP of stifling progress in Kannauj, pledging that a Samajwadi leadership would reinvigorate its development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)