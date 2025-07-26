Left Menu

Maurya Critiques Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' Politics as 'Pariwar Development Agency'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' slogan, branding it as 'Pariwar Development Agency'. He alleged that Yadav's tenure was characterized by oppression and unruliness. Maurya's comments come amidst Yadav's accusations against the BJP for halting development in Kannauj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:39 IST
Maurya Critiques Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' Politics as 'Pariwar Development Agency'
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's political mantra, 'PDA', labeling it as 'Pariwar Development Agency' aimed solely at benefiting Yadav's family members. Maurya asserted that public dissatisfaction with the SP's administration led to the BJP's victory in 2017.

Speaking in Lucknow, Maurya alleged, "Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is a complete sham. His administration from 2012 to 2017 allegedly oppressed OBCs, Dalits, and the impoverished while empowering criminals." He added that this alleged misrule prompted citizens to support the BJP, seeing no future for SP until 2047.

Meanwhile, Maurya attended a private ceremony at former MP Ganga Charan Rajput's residence and participated in religious rituals. In a contrasting political message, Yadav accused the BJP of stifling progress in Kannauj, pledging that a Samajwadi leadership would reinvigorate its development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025