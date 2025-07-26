Maurya Critiques Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' Politics as 'Pariwar Development Agency'
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' slogan, branding it as 'Pariwar Development Agency'. He alleged that Yadav's tenure was characterized by oppression and unruliness. Maurya's comments come amidst Yadav's accusations against the BJP for halting development in Kannauj.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's political mantra, 'PDA', labeling it as 'Pariwar Development Agency' aimed solely at benefiting Yadav's family members. Maurya asserted that public dissatisfaction with the SP's administration led to the BJP's victory in 2017.
Speaking in Lucknow, Maurya alleged, "Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is a complete sham. His administration from 2012 to 2017 allegedly oppressed OBCs, Dalits, and the impoverished while empowering criminals." He added that this alleged misrule prompted citizens to support the BJP, seeing no future for SP until 2047.
Meanwhile, Maurya attended a private ceremony at former MP Ganga Charan Rajput's residence and participated in religious rituals. In a contrasting political message, Yadav accused the BJP of stifling progress in Kannauj, pledging that a Samajwadi leadership would reinvigorate its development projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
It's more important to make BJP state office a centre of Vikasit Kerala than having CM in government: Amit Shah in Kerala.
Amit Shah Inaugurates New BJP State Office in Kerala
Just like in many other states, BJP will form government in Tamil Nadu also: Amit Shah in Kerala. PI HMP HMP ADB
If people want change in Kerala, LDF, UDF cannot bring it. Vote for NDA, BJP to bring change, says Amit Shah.
Political Allegations: Congress, BJP & AAP Locked in Blame Game