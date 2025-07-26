Left Menu

PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tuticorin Airport, Unveils Rs 4,900 Crore Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal at Tuticorin Airport and unveiled multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crore. The airport's expansion will enhance regional connectivity, while strategic road projects aim to improve infrastructure and foster growth in southern Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DDNews). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a significant tour to southern India, inaugurated the renovated terminal facility at Tuticorin Airport on Saturday. Alongside this, he unveiled infrastructure projects valued at over Rs 4,900 crore at a public ceremony, furthering his agenda of bolstering India's transportation networks.

Aimed at elevating Tuticorin's air services, the new terminal, constructed at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, addresses the increasing demands in the south. The terminal spans 17,340 square meters and accommodates up to 1,350 passengers during peak hours, with the potential for future expansions to serve 1,800 passengers. Advanced sustainability features, including 100 per cent LED lighting and water-efficient systems, highlight its modernity.

Also spotlighted were crucial road infrastructures: a 50 km four-lane stretch of NH-36 and a 5.16 km segment of NH-138. These projects are expected to drastically reduce travel time and enhance logistical connectivity, forming a backbone for trade, tourism, and industrial growth in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

