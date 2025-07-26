Left Menu

Daring Heist: SBI ATM Looted in Adilabad

Unidentified thieves looted an SBI ATM in Telangana's Adilabad district using a cutting machine. The theft occurred around 3:30 am in the Ram Nagar area and was discovered by police patrol teams. The exact amount stolen remains unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a brazen act of theft, unidentified individuals looted cash from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Telangana's Adilabad district early on Saturday morning. Police report that the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 am in the Ram Nagar area, where patrol officers detected smoke coming from the compromised ATM.

Authorities from Mavala police station noted that the ATM had been replenished with cash just a day before the incident. An exact figure of the stolen amount has yet to be confirmed. Officials indicated that no formal complaints had been filed by the SBI as of yet.

The routine police patrols, which inspect ATM centers during nighttime hours, identified the heist through visible smoke. The SBI ATM in question was reportedly refilled with currency notes the previous day. Investigations are currently underway, with further information pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

