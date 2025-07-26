Daring Heist: SBI ATM Looted in Adilabad

In a brazen act of theft, unidentified individuals looted cash from a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Telangana's Adilabad district early on Saturday morning. Police report that the incident occurred at approximately 3:30 am in the Ram Nagar area, where patrol officers detected smoke coming from the compromised ATM.

Authorities from Mavala police station noted that the ATM had been replenished with cash just a day before the incident. An exact figure of the stolen amount has yet to be confirmed. Officials indicated that no formal complaints had been filed by the SBI as of yet.

The routine police patrols, which inspect ATM centers during nighttime hours, identified the heist through visible smoke. The SBI ATM in question was reportedly refilled with currency notes the previous day. Investigations are currently underway, with further information pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)