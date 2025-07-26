Tragic Loss: Harassment Allegations Lead to Young Student's Death in Jharkhand

A 13-year-old girl tragically died by suicide in Jharkhand's Latehar district, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The family alleges the young student resorted to the extreme step due to alleged harassment from a school teacher. Consequently, the police arrested the accused on the basis of the family's complaint.

This unfortunate incident ignited anger among locals, who protested on the premises of the government middle school, insisting on accountability and justice for the child.

(With inputs from agencies.)