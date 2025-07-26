Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Harassment Allegations Lead to Young Student's Death in Jharkhand

In Latehar, Jharkhand, a 13-year-old student allegedly took her life following harassment by a teacher. Police made an arrest after the family's complaint. The tragic incident sparked protests demanding justice for the young girl, reflecting growing concerns over student safety in school environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:19 IST
Tragic Loss: Harassment Allegations Lead to Young Student's Death in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old girl tragically died by suicide in Jharkhand's Latehar district, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The family alleges the young student resorted to the extreme step due to alleged harassment from a school teacher. Consequently, the police arrested the accused on the basis of the family's complaint.

This unfortunate incident ignited anger among locals, who protested on the premises of the government middle school, insisting on accountability and justice for the child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025