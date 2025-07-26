Tragic Loss: Harassment Allegations Lead to Young Student's Death in Jharkhand
In Latehar, Jharkhand, a 13-year-old student allegedly took her life following harassment by a teacher. Police made an arrest after the family's complaint. The tragic incident sparked protests demanding justice for the young girl, reflecting growing concerns over student safety in school environments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
A 13-year-old girl tragically died by suicide in Jharkhand's Latehar district, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.
The family alleges the young student resorted to the extreme step due to alleged harassment from a school teacher. Consequently, the police arrested the accused on the basis of the family's complaint.
This unfortunate incident ignited anger among locals, who protested on the premises of the government middle school, insisting on accountability and justice for the child.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Immigration Raids at California Cannabis Farms Lead to Arrests and Protests
Controversy Surrounds 'Udaipur Files': Release Halted Amid Protests
Chennai Police Denies Threat to Manager Amidst Suicide Probe
South Korean Medical Students Return After Protest Walkout
Chennai Suicide Case Raises Questions About Police Involvement