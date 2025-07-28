Verbal Duel: Pralhad Joshi Slams Chidambaram Over Operation Sindoor Remarks

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized former Home Minister P Chidambaram for his comments on Operation Sindoor, an Indian military operation following the deadly Pahalgam attack. Joshi accused Chidambaram of exonerating Pakistan by questioning the attackers' origins, suggesting such statements weaken India's position against terrorism.

Chidambaram, in his remarks, proposed that the Pahalgam attackers might be domestic, questioning the absence of evidence linking them to Pakistan. He also challenged the government for its lack of transparency regarding Operation Sindoor, underscoring concerns about follow-up measures to prevent similar attacks.

His criticisms were met with tense repercussions in Parliament, leading to adjournments in both houses amidst vocal protests from opposition members. The disruption highlights the contentious nature of the debate surrounding India's counter-terrorism strategies and cross-border accusations.

