UN Nuclear Watchdog to Visit Iran Amidst Diplomatic Developments

The United Nations nuclear watchdog is scheduled for a visit to Iran within the next two weeks, marking a significant moment in ongoing diplomatic engagements. This update was confirmed by Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, on Monday.

This announcement follows remarks by the watchdog's director, who indicated Tehran's readiness to resume technical conversations, signaling a possible shift in dialogue dynamics.

Baghaei further stated that a detailed manual concerning the future framework of Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency would be introduced. This manual stems from a recent parliamentary bill that places restrictions on the scope of such cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)