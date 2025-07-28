Lok Sabha Stalemate: Opposition Sloganeering Halts Operation Sindoor Discussion

The Lok Sabha faced another tumultuous session as opposition MPs persisted with sloganeering, resulting in a third adjournment till 2 PM on Monday. Despite being scheduled to discuss the critical Operation Sindoor, Speaker Om Birla reprimanded the opposition for stalling the proceedings.

Birla highlighted prior discussions with party leaders about the Operation Sindoor debate. He urged the opposition to fulfill their commitment to delve into the matter, stating, "The Opposition demanded a discussion on Operation Sindoor, and assurances were given by both me and the government. I implore you once more to allow this important conversation."

In response to calls for debates on both Bihar SIR and Operation Sindoor, Birla insisted that opposition leaders choose and commit to which issue they prioritized. Addressing Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, he advised that only empowered representatives should attend all-party meetings.

Moments before the house's 12 noon adjournment, Birla criticized the opposition for their inconsistencies, questioning their genuine interest in the Operation Sindoor debate. Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the opposition, particularly the Congress, to maintain the dignity of the Indian armed forces and avoid rhetoric detrimental to national interests.

The backdrop to the contentious discussion is the aftermath of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed. India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor targeted terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK. The day's adjournment ended with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister Kiren Rijiju conferring with Speaker Birla.

(With inputs from agencies.)