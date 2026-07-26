Anthony Joshua: Rising from the Ashes

In a dramatic comeback, former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defeated Albanian boxer Kristian Prenga, despite a challenging first round that saw him hit the canvas twice. This victory marks Joshua's first fight following the tragic loss of two close friends in a car crash.

Joshua's resilience was on full display as he launched into the second round with renewed vigor, delivering powerful blows that knocked Prenga into the ropes. The fight concluded decisively in Joshua's favor, leading to a hopeful match-up against fellow Briton, Tyson Fury.

The path to this anticipated showdown is now clear, with contracts signed for a bout later this year. Amidst his personal struggles, Joshua's strength and determination have reassured his fans and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, of his readiness for the epic battle ahead.