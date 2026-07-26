Tragedy Strikes Berlin Pride: Vehicle Plows Through Crowd

One person has died and 15 others were injured, some critically, when a vehicle plowed through a crowd during Berlin's Pride celebrations. The incident took place near the Brandenburg Gate, where the driver abandoned the van after hitting a tree, causing a major disruption.

The Berlin police are actively pursuing the suspect, who fled on foot after the vehicle came to a stop. The attack shattered what was meant to be a peaceful celebration of the annual Christopher Street Day, a prominent event for LGBTQ rights in Europe.

Christopher Street Day draws massive crowds to Berlin each year, commemorating the 1969 Stonewall uprising. The event is a cornerstone of both the cultural and political scene in the city, celebrating diversity with parades and events advocating for equality and inclusion.