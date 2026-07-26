Anthony Joshua Rises: A Knockout Paves Way to Fury Showdown

Anthony Joshua overcame a first-round challenge against Kristian Prenga, setting up a long-anticipated match with Tyson Fury. After being floored by Prenga in the first round, Joshua made a comeback in the second round. This victory has cleared the path for a bout with Fury later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 04:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 04:18 IST
Anthony Joshua Rises: A Knockout Paves Way to Fury Showdown
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Anthony Joshua, the former world heavyweight champion, overcame a fierce first-round onslaught from Albanian Kristian Prenga to secure a knockout victory, setting the stage for a much-anticipated showdown with fellow Briton Tyson Fury.

In his first fight since recovering from injuries sustained in a tragic car crash in Nigeria, the 36-year-old Joshua was staggered by a thunderous right uppercut within the first 30 seconds, leading to an early count against him. Undeterred, he rebounded in the second round, delivering powerful right hands that sent Prenga into the ropes.

Referee intervention ended the fight as Prenga struggled to recover. Meanwhile, Fury secured his own victory by defeating Mariusz Wach in Thailand. The scene is now set for the British heavyweight titans to clash later this year.

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