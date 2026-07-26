Nikki Hiltz Breaks Barriers and Records: Triumph of Non-Binary Athlete in U.S. Championships
Nikki Hiltz achieved a remarkable victory by winning a fourth consecutive U.S. outdoor 1,500 meters title, becoming a symbol for non-binary athletes. With the trans flag proudly displayed, they delivered a stunning performance amid enthusiastic spectators, while Dalilah Muhammad advanced in the 400m hurdles at Icahn Stadium in New York.
- Country:
- United States
Nikki Hiltz won their fourth consecutive outdoor U.S. national 1,500 meters title, showcasing perseverance and pride for non-binary athletes. Draped in a trans pride flag, Hiltz finished a compelling tactical race, thrilling the crowd at New York's Icahn Stadium amid revived attendance.
Hiltz, finishing with an exceptional 4:06.92 time, strategically surpassed competitor Addy Wiley in the final moments, while edging out Emily Mackay. Their victory highlighted a significant, uplifting night in athletics, marking Hiltz as a standout in the sport.
The event, attended by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, recognized other champions including Dalilah Muhammad and Aaliyah Butler, leaving a significant cultural and sporting impact at these championships returning to New York after over 30 years.