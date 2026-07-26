Nikki Hiltz Breaks Barriers and Records: Triumph of Non-Binary Athlete in U.S. Championships

Nikki Hiltz won their fourth consecutive outdoor U.S. national 1,500 meters title, showcasing perseverance and pride for non-binary athletes. Draped in a trans pride flag, Hiltz finished a compelling tactical race, thrilling the crowd at New York's Icahn Stadium amid revived attendance.

Hiltz, finishing with an exceptional 4:06.92 time, strategically surpassed competitor Addy Wiley in the final moments, while edging out Emily Mackay. Their victory highlighted a significant, uplifting night in athletics, marking Hiltz as a standout in the sport.

The event, attended by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, recognized other champions including Dalilah Muhammad and Aaliyah Butler, leaving a significant cultural and sporting impact at these championships returning to New York after over 30 years.