Left Menu

Fiscal Deficit Update: Government Balances Books Amid Economic Challenges

India's central government's fiscal deficit reached 17.9% of the annual target by June's end, as reported by the Controller General of Accounts. Compared to last year's 8.4%, the gap between government expenditure and revenue was Rs 2.80 trillion for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:40 IST
Fiscal Deficit Update: Government Balances Books Amid Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central government's fiscal deficit has reached 17.9% of its full-year target by the end of June, according to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts. This marks a significant increase from the 8.4% recorded in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit, which represents the gap between the government's expenditure and revenue, stood at Rs 2,80,732 crore for the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 4.4% of GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore, for the entire year.

The CGA data revealed that the Centre's net tax revenue amounted to Rs 5.4 lakh crore, accounting for 19% of the corresponding Budget Estimates for 2025-26, as of June 2025. Meanwhile, total expenditure during the first quarter was Rs 12.22 lakh crore, or 24.1% of the BE, reflecting a rise from last year's 20.1% in the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025