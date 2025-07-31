Left Menu

Evergrande's New Energy Vehicle Delays

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its circular, now expected to be sent out on or before August 29. This marks another setback for the company as it navigates challenging market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:45 IST
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd faces another hurdle as the dispatch of its crucial circular is postponed once again, now anticipated on or before August 29. The delay highlights ongoing challenges within the company.

This prolonged wait adds to the uncertainties surrounding Evergrande's operations, as the market closely monitors its developments amid a turbulent period for new energy vehicles.

The latest setback reflects broader industry issues, raising questions about the company's ability to meet its deadlines and investor expectations. Further coverage on the company's future plans is expected.

