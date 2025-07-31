Evergrande's New Energy Vehicle Delays
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its circular, now expected to be sent out on or before August 29. This marks another setback for the company as it navigates challenging market conditions.
This prolonged wait adds to the uncertainties surrounding Evergrande's operations, as the market closely monitors its developments amid a turbulent period for new energy vehicles.
The latest setback reflects broader industry issues, raising questions about the company's ability to meet its deadlines and investor expectations. Further coverage on the company's future plans is expected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
