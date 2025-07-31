UK Secures Auto Future with $1 Billion Ford Boost
The UK government has announced a £1 billion export development guarantee to support Ford's UK arm. This initiative aims to bolster the carmaker's global growth, enhance product development, explore new markets, and secure jobs within Britain’s automotive industry, according to UK finance minister Rachel Reeves.
The UK government is backing Ford's UK division with a staggering £1 billion export development guarantee. This move is designed to fuel the carmaker's long-term global growth objectives, reinforcing Britain's position in the automotive industry.
Rachel Reeves, the finance minister, highlighted the initiative's significance in a statement by UK Export Finance (UKEF). She described the guarantee as a 'major boost' for Britain's auto sector, emphasizing its role in developing world-class products and opening new export markets.
The investment aims to secure jobs and strengthen the UK's automotive sector, further establishing it as a leader in international markets and innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
