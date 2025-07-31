KTR Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Supreme Court Verdict on Defections
Bharat Rashtra Samithi's K Tarak Rama Rao calls on Rahul Gandhi to act on the Supreme Court's defection verdict, urging disqualification of MLAs who joined Congress. KTR demands adherence to constitutional values, criticizing the Congress's alleged unethical tactics. BRS prepares for potential by-elections following the court's decision.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K Tarak Rama Rao (KTR) has called on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to enforce the Supreme Court's recent verdict regarding defections. KTR insists that Gandhi act by ensuring the disqualification of legislators who defected to the Congress, questioning Gandhi's previous silence on the issue.
In a press statement, KTR stressed that the disqualification should be immediate, allowing by-elections in the affected constituencies. He praised the Supreme Court for upholding democratic principles and criticized the Congress for what he perceived as unethical, anti-constitutional actions.
KTR used social media to reiterate his demands, urging Gandhi to abide by his own 'Paanch Nyay' principles. The BRS is preparing for potential by-elections, with KTR commending the party's resilience amidst these political challenges.
- READ MORE ON:
- KTR
- Rahul Gandhi
- Supreme Court
- defections
- BRS
- Congress
- disqualification
- MLAs
- democracy
- elections
ALSO READ
Congress Leaders Kharge and Gandhi Set for Key Visit to Assam
Congress Gears Up for Crucial Meetings Amidst Upcoming Monsoon Session
Congress Criticizes Government for Lack of Parliamentary Consensus
Congress Leaders' Strategic Visit to Assam
Voter list revision, delimitation tactics being used against Congress in Assam, claims Kharge on next year’s state polls.