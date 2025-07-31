European Central Bank Interest Rate Movements Spark Market Adjustments
Markets have scaled back bets on ECB rate cuts, now seeing a 50% chance of a 25-basis-point cut by year-end. Previously at near certainty, the outlook shifted following the U.S.-Japan trade deal and ECB comments. Inflation data from major economies further reduce the likelihood of additional easing moves.
Money markets have adjusted their betting positions on the European Central Bank's interest rate decisions, now pricing in a 50% probability of a 25-basis-point cut by the year's end.
Previously, there had been a 58% probability of a cut in December, with near certainty just last week. However, a shift occurred following announcements of the U.S.-Japan trade deal and insights from the recent ECB meeting. President Christine Lagarde highlighted a high threshold for further cuts, leaving rates unchanged with an optimistic euro zone economic outlook.
The short-dated euro yield grew marginally, with Germany's two-year yield at 1.94%. Inflation data aligning with expectations diminishes the need for further cuts, as the ECB remains focused on long-term price stability. Longer-dated bond yields dipped, flattening curves, reflecting global interest rate movements and a Bank of Japan statement.
