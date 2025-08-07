Trump Calls for Intel CEO's Resignation Over Chinese Ties
U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan due to concerns about his investments in Chinese firms. Tan has been linked to numerous Chinese companies through his ventures. His investments have drawn scrutiny over their connections to Chinese state entities and the military.
In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, focusing attention on the longstanding ties between Tan's investments and Chinese firms. These connections have raised security concerns due to their potential links with Chinese state entities.
Tan, who took over as Intel's CEO just months ago, has a storied career in venture capital through his firm, Walden International. This firm has historically been an investor in major Chinese corporations, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), with connections to the Chinese military. Such ties have prompted sanctions from the U.S. government.
The scrutiny extends to various joint investments Tan made through Walden, Sakarya Limited, and Seine Limited, involving high-profile Chinese companies. These investments, among which are firms allegedly engaged in surveillance and military tech developments, have become a growing concern for U.S. authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-Japan Trade Deal Lowers Tariffs, Bolsters Investments
U.S.-Japan Trade Deal: Lower Tariffs, Major Investments
Historic U.S.-Japan Trade Deal Secures Billion-Dollar Investments and Tariffs Adjustments
Maharashtra Leads in Mutual Fund Investments as Nagaland Records Unprecedented Growth
Blackstone's Stellar Q2: Beating Expectations and Riding High on Alternative Investments