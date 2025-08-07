Trump Calls for Intel CEO's Resignation Over Chinese Ties

In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the immediate resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, focusing attention on the longstanding ties between Tan's investments and Chinese firms. These connections have raised security concerns due to their potential links with Chinese state entities.

Tan, who took over as Intel's CEO just months ago, has a storied career in venture capital through his firm, Walden International. This firm has historically been an investor in major Chinese corporations, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), with connections to the Chinese military. Such ties have prompted sanctions from the U.S. government.

The scrutiny extends to various joint investments Tan made through Walden, Sakarya Limited, and Seine Limited, involving high-profile Chinese companies. These investments, among which are firms allegedly engaged in surveillance and military tech developments, have become a growing concern for U.S. authorities.

