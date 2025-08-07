Sonalika Surpasses 50,000 Tractor Sales in Record Time

In a remarkable achievement, Sonalika, India's leading tractor export brand, has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone in a mere four months of the fiscal year 2026, reaching a total of 53,772 units by July. This feat underscores the brand's strength in innovation and commitment to empowering the domestic farming community.

Sonalika's world-renowned integrated tractor manufacturing plant, which features robotic operations capable of producing a tractor every two minutes, is at the heart of its robust production capabilities. The facility's advanced processes ensure the in-house production of numerous components, such as fuel-efficient engines and superior transmissions.

As the festive season approaches, the company is poised to meet soaring demand, with a well-prepared dealer network across India. Joint Managing Director Raman Mittal expressed enthusiasm over surpassing the sales milestone and highlighted the company's readiness to fulfill the unique demands of farmers with timely deliveries and advanced solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)