AU Small Finance Bank Set to Become Universal Bank
The Reserve Bank has granted 'in-principle' approval for AU Small Finance Bank to transition into a universal bank. Initiating as a small finance bank in 2017, AUSFB now boasts over 2,505 banking touchpoints, a 1.15 crore customer base, and a workforce of over 53,000.
The Reserve Bank announced its decision to grant 'in-principle' approval for AU Small Finance Bank Limited to transition into a universal bank on Thursday. This move marks a significant milestone for the institution, acknowledging its growth and operational capabilities.
AU Small Finance Bank began its journey as AU Financiers, securing a small finance bank licence in 2015 and officially starting operations as a bank in April 2017. Since then, it has expanded its operations substantially across India.
Currently, AUSFB operates over 2,505 banking touchpoints spread across 21 states and 4 Union Territories, catering to a diverse customer base of more than 1.15 crore people. As of the end of June 2025, the bank employs a workforce exceeding 53,000.
