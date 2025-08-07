Left Menu

U.S. Labor Market Teeters Amid Tariff Worries and Immigration Crackdown

The number of unemployment benefit applications in the U.S. reached a monthly high, signaling a stable labor market despite declining job creation. Initial claims rose by 7,000 to 226,000, surpassing forecasts. Meanwhile, productivity surged in Q2, alleviating labor costs after Q1's decline amid political uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 19:02 IST
U.S. Labor Market Teeters Amid Tariff Worries and Immigration Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Last week, the number of Americans submitting new applications for unemployment benefits rose to its highest point in a month, hinting at a largely stable labor market despite a noted slowdown in job creation. Data from the Labor Department revealed an increase of 7,000 claims, with the total reaching 226,000, surpassing economist forecasts.

Amid an economic landscape fraught with uncertainty over tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, businesses remain hesitant to expand their workforce. This caution has led to fewer job opportunities for laid-off workers, although large-scale layoffs are not yet prevalent.

In positive news, worker productivity saw a notable uptick in the second quarter, with a 2.4% increase, just slightly above expectations. This rebound helped mitigate the rise in labor costs experienced earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025