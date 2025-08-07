BRS Slams Congress 'Drama' on OBC Reservation: Calls for Bipartisan Synergy
KT Rama Rao criticizes Congress for its 'drama' over OBC reservation, stating cooperation with BJP is essential for a constitutional amendment. He calls out Congress leaders over their promises, while Telangana's demand for 42% OBC reservation remains pending presidential approval.
Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, accusing it of theatrical antics over the issue of 42% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC). Rao underscored that achieving this reservation requires a rare 'synergy' between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress due to the need for a constitutional amendment.
Rao told ANI that both Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are aware that their proposed reservation is unachievable without such an amendment. He dismissed the Congress's actions as mere 'drama of hypocrisy,' highlighting the difficulty of achieving 42% OBC reservation without bipartisan cooperation.
The Telangana OBC Reservation Bill seeks to increase OBC representation to 42% in local body elections, a reflection of the demographic strength and demands of backward communities within the state. However, the bill awaits presidential approval after being passed by the State Assembly. Revanth Reddy's protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar aims to pressure the central government towards timely approval, presenting it as a test of the BJP's stance on backward class rights.
