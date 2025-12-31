BJP's Resounding Wins and Future Challenges: A Political Odyssey

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reinforced its political dominance with remarkable victories in Delhi and Bihar assembly elections in 2025. Through strategic campaigning against Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and promises of development, the BJP got the better of its opponents, marking a significant return in Delhi after 26 years.

However, as 2026 looms ahead, the party faces a formidable electoral schedule in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. While having curtailed anti-OBC and anti-Dalit sentiments through its flagship caste enumeration initiative, the BJP now gears up to unseat Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal, with promises of tackling infiltration as a central campaign theme.

In southern states, the BJP aims to capitalize on Kerala civic poll gains and seeks allies in Tamil Nadu, where the Dravidian political landscape presents a clear challenge. Additionally, the appointment of Nitin Nabin as national working president signals an internal leadership transition as the party prepares for its next phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)