Left Menu

BJP's Resounding Wins and Future Challenges: A Political Odyssey

In 2025, BJP showcased significant electoral victories in Delhi and Bihar, overcoming corruption allegations and caste-based opposition. The party now faces impending assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. Challenges include dealing with opposition narratives and expanding influence in southern states while shifting its leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:52 IST
BJP's Resounding Wins and Future Challenges: A Political Odyssey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reinforced its political dominance with remarkable victories in Delhi and Bihar assembly elections in 2025. Through strategic campaigning against Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and promises of development, the BJP got the better of its opponents, marking a significant return in Delhi after 26 years.

However, as 2026 looms ahead, the party faces a formidable electoral schedule in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. While having curtailed anti-OBC and anti-Dalit sentiments through its flagship caste enumeration initiative, the BJP now gears up to unseat Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal, with promises of tackling infiltration as a central campaign theme.

In southern states, the BJP aims to capitalize on Kerala civic poll gains and seeks allies in Tamil Nadu, where the Dravidian political landscape presents a clear challenge. Additionally, the appointment of Nitin Nabin as national working president signals an internal leadership transition as the party prepares for its next phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global
2
AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

 India
3
The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

 Global
4
Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025