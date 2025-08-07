Global Equities Surge Amid Optimistic Earnings and Diplomatic Progress

Global equities experienced a rise on Thursday, fueled by optimistic corporate earnings, increasing chances for a truce in Ukraine, and anticipated interest rate reductions in the U.S. Meanwhile, oil prices leveled off amid news of a diplomatic meeting between Russian and U.S. leaders, and gold hit a two-week high.

The MSCI's global stock gauge climbed 0.45% to 937.40, while Japanese stocks reached unprecedented heights. Despite the Bank of England reducing interest rates, a vote split revealed hesitations due to inflation concerns, signaling potential limits to further cuts. Sterling appreciated by 0.38% as a result.

Higher tariffs, including a 25% duty on U.S. imports from India because of Russian oil purchases, were dismissed by investors as markets rallied. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.04%, and European equity sentiment further strengthened on news of a potential meeting between Trump and Putin over Ukraine.

