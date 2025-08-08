Decisive Measures: Assam Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Infiltrators
The Assam government accelerates its crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and encroachers. Ten individuals were repelled at the Sribhumi sector as CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reinforces commitment to securing borders and freeing occupied state land. Eviction drives have regained over 1.29 lakh bighas of unauthorized land.
In a continued effort to address illegal immigration, Assam police repelled 10 Bangladeshi infiltrators early Friday from the Sribhumi sector. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the action via a post on his 'X' handle, highlighting the state's firm stance against demography alteration attempts.
The stringent actions come on the heels of a previous operation on August 3, where three illegal Bangladeshi citizens were also pushed back. The Assam government, committed to reclaiming unlawfully occupied lands, has reclaimed more than 1.29 lakh bighas of terrain from unauthorized settlers across several state sectors.
Chief Minister Sarma, during a visit to encroached lands in Uriamghat, Golaghat district, reiterated the state's policy against illegal occupancy. Enforced measures will ensure clearing of VGR, PGR, and other public lands, with a systematic approach to these encroachments now in full swing. Public cooperation is vital for the initiative's success.
