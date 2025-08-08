Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Urgent Search and Rescue Amid Landslide Devastation

The Uttarakhand SDRF conducts intensive search operations in the disaster-stricken Dharali area using advanced technology. Efforts to clear landslide-hit roads near Badrinath Highway are underway. The state government evacuates hundreds in response to flash floods. The Indian Army and DGP Deepam Seth lead the comprehensive rescue efforts.

  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) commenced intensive search operations on Friday, utilizing advanced equipment such as victim locating cameras and thermal imaging devices to locate individuals trapped within the debris of damaged buildings in the disaster-struck Dharali region.

Concurrently, efforts are being executed with urgency to clear blocked roads near Bhanrepani on the Badrinath National Highway due to recent landslides. According to a social media update by the Chamoli Police, work to reopen the roads using heavy machinery proceeds at a rapid pace.

The state government announced the evacuation of 566 people from Dharali and Harsil in the Uttarkashi district, following massive flash floods that severely disrupted normalcy. Rescue of approximately 300 more individuals is ongoing. The Indian Army has been deployed with dog squads, drones, and ground-penetrating radar to assist in rescue operations. Director General of Police Deepam Seth has visited Uttarkashi to assess and expedite the rescue measures.

