Amritsar Police Successfully Crack Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Case

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police quickly resolved the pro-Khalistan graffiti incident from August 6-7 at three city locations. Two suspects, including a minor, were arrested. They were linked to overseas influences directing them via Snapchat. An FIR has been filed, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:36 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X@DGPPunjabPolice) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police achieved a significant milestone by swiftly solving a pro-Khalistan graffiti case that occurred on the night of August 6-7. The Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, confirmed this breakthrough on Friday, revealing that two individuals from Dargabad village, including a minor, were apprehended within just 24 hours of the incident.

DGP Yadav detailed the operation on social media platform X, highlighting that the accused, who were in contact with foreign-based Shamsher Singh alias Shera Mann, executed the graffiti based on instructions from Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. The designs and directives were conveyed through Snapchat, yet the promised compensation was reportedly withheld.

Authorities have registered an FIR, and investigations are ongoing to prevent similar anti-national activities. Previously, the Amritsar police managed to nab four suspects involved in cross-border arms smuggling, seizing advanced weaponry, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

