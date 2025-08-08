Navi Technologies Transforms Identity: Embraces Mission as Navi Limited

Navi Technologies Ltd, in a strategic move on Friday, announced its official rebranding to Navi Limited. This change aligns with the company's transformation from a technology-driven disruptor to a comprehensive financial services provider, centered around meeting the demands of Indian consumers.

The rebranding highlights Navi Limited's commitment to establishing itself as a customer-focused institution. The company aims to integrate various financial services, such as lending, insurance, asset management, and UPI services, to offer simple and accessible monetary solutions to millions of Indians.

Sachin Bansal, founder and executive chairman of Navi Group, commented, "The new name aptly reflects our current identity. We are not just a technology provider but a complete financial services destination for our customers."