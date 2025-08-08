ECI Dispels Rumors and Clarifies E-Roll Access Amid Political Controversy

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has addressed recent confusion regarding its primary E-Roll download site, affirming that it is fully operational without issues. The site, accessible via https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?statecode=S25, has been consistently functional since its launch. Additionally, related state links continue to perform adequately, being directly mapped to the ECI's primary domain.

The clarification surfaced amid circulating rumors and baseless accusations suggesting the non-functionality of the ECI's website. These claims resulted in unnecessary perplexity, which the polling body sought to alleviate with its official statement.

Responding to social media speculations on e-voter roll removals, the ECI categorically dismissed these as "fake news." It reiterated that all 36 States and Union Territories' Electoral Rolls remain accessible online. This development comes in the backdrop of political disputes, highlighted by Rahul Gandhi's press conference alleging choreographed electoral processes favoring the BJP, alongside claims of vote irregularities in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)