Haryana's Global Push: CM Saini's Support Boosts Business Ventures in Tanzania

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini bolsters support for investors expanding in Tanzania, following a successful Dar Es Salaam trade fair. Under the 'Go Global' vision, Haryana forms a dedicated Foreign Cooperation Department to aid international business undertakings and signs key MOUs, establishing strong economic ties with Tanzania.

08-08-2025
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini affirmed the government's robust support for local investors aiming to expand their business ventures in Tanzania. During a debriefing with the state delegation returning from the 49th Dar Es Salaam International Trade Fair, he reiterated the commitment towards international business growth through the 'Go Global' initiative.

Highlighting government efforts, CM Saini underscored the setup of a Foreign Cooperation Department to bolster international relations and offer substantial assistance to businesses exploring overseas opportunities. He urged entrepreneurs to pursue prospects in Tanzania, pledging departmental guidance in their respective areas.

The delegation, comprising officials, industrialists, and traders, engaged in significant discussions with Tanzanian counterparts, identifying opportunities in import-export, machinery, IT, mining, and healthcare. Two MOUs were signed, reinforcing economic collaborations. Investors established two companies in Tanzania, fostering long-term partnerships.

Latest News

