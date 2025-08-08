Global Markets Surge Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Tariff Woes
Global shares rose as investors speculated on U.S. interest rate cuts. U.S. and Russia's planned truce impacted oil prices, while tariffs and Fed chair nominations stirred economic contexts. Global stock indices gained, with gold hitting record highs amid tariff concerns on gold bars.
Global markets experienced a surge on Friday as investors clung to hopes of further U.S. interest rate cuts this year. The rise came amid a backdrop of complex geopolitical and economic factors, including a proposed U.S.-Russia truce that saw global oil prices slide.
The potential reshaping of the U.S. Federal Reserve by President Trump added to economic uncertainties. Trump's nomination of Stephen Miran to the central bank board and the anticipation of Jerome Powell's replacement have stirred market sentiments.
Amid these developments, tariffs continue to impact economic forecasts. The gold industry is facing specific challenges with U.S. import tariffs on commonly traded gold bars, pushing gold futures to record highs and influencing global market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump vs. Powell: A Costly Federal Reserve Renovation Controversy
Tariffs Cloud U.S. Holiday Toy Season: Cost-Cutting Takes Center Stage
EU Moves Towards Counter-Tariffs Amid U.S. Trade Negotiations
U.S. President Trump Targets Federal Reserve Amid Tensions
Trump vs. Powell: Testing the Boundaries of Federal Reserve Independence