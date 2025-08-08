Global Markets Surge Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Tariff Woes

Global markets experienced a surge on Friday as investors clung to hopes of further U.S. interest rate cuts this year. The rise came amid a backdrop of complex geopolitical and economic factors, including a proposed U.S.-Russia truce that saw global oil prices slide.

The potential reshaping of the U.S. Federal Reserve by President Trump added to economic uncertainties. Trump's nomination of Stephen Miran to the central bank board and the anticipation of Jerome Powell's replacement have stirred market sentiments.

Amid these developments, tariffs continue to impact economic forecasts. The gold industry is facing specific challenges with U.S. import tariffs on commonly traded gold bars, pushing gold futures to record highs and influencing global market dynamics.

