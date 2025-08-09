Tragedy Unfolds at El Teniente: Investigators Unravel Copper Mine Collapse

Chilean prosecutors convened with technical experts at state-owned miner Codelco, delving into the tragic accident that unfolded at the El Teniente copper mine. The catastrophe claimed the lives of six workers, leading to a rigorous investigation spearheaded by Prosecutor Aquiles Cubillos from the O'Higgins region.

In an effort to map out the damage, prosecutors reviewed four compromised levels of the mine, steering clear of areas where the fatal injuries occurred. This assessment revealed that damage extended over 3,700 meters of passageways, significantly surpassing the company's initial estimate of 700 meters.

The mine, encompassing 4,500 kilometers of tunnels, remained shut as Codelco sought approval from Chile's mining regulator to partially resume operations, marking yet another chapter in the unfolding investigation.