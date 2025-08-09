Codelco's El Teniente Mine Awaits Restart After Fatal Collapse
Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper giant, received regulatory approval to restart parts of its El Teniente mine, following a deadly collapse. Chile's labor inspection office still needs to approve the resumption, and the mine's operational restart in safe sections is underway, prioritizing worker safety standards.
Codelco, Chile's state-run copper giant, has gained partial approval from the country's mining regulator to restart operations at its El Teniente mine. This move follows over a week-long suspension after a deadly collapse incident that resulted in the loss of six workers' lives.
However, securing the nod from the labor inspection office remains a key hurdle before full operations can resume. The company confirmed that activities will initially restart only in sectors unharmed by the July 31 disaster. The incident was triggered by a significant tremor, leading to the collapse of tunnels within the new Andesita section of the mine.
The mining regulator clarified that approved areas show no discernible damage or risk. Codelco is mandated to rigorously monitor seismic activities while adhering to operational standards, prioritizing worker safety. As investigations proceed, the full extent of destruction, spanning extensive passages, remains under detailed scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
