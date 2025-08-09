Left Menu

Codelco's El Teniente Mine Awaits Restart After Fatal Collapse

Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper giant, received regulatory approval to restart parts of its El Teniente mine, following a deadly collapse. Chile's labor inspection office still needs to approve the resumption, and the mine's operational restart in safe sections is underway, prioritizing worker safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 07:14 IST
Codelco's El Teniente Mine Awaits Restart After Fatal Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Codelco, Chile's state-run copper giant, has gained partial approval from the country's mining regulator to restart operations at its El Teniente mine. This move follows over a week-long suspension after a deadly collapse incident that resulted in the loss of six workers' lives.

However, securing the nod from the labor inspection office remains a key hurdle before full operations can resume. The company confirmed that activities will initially restart only in sectors unharmed by the July 31 disaster. The incident was triggered by a significant tremor, leading to the collapse of tunnels within the new Andesita section of the mine.

The mining regulator clarified that approved areas show no discernible damage or risk. Codelco is mandated to rigorously monitor seismic activities while adhering to operational standards, prioritizing worker safety. As investigations proceed, the full extent of destruction, spanning extensive passages, remains under detailed scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025