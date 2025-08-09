A Legacy of Sacrifice: Bangladeshi Americans Transform the NYPD

The recent funeral for Didarul Islam, an NYPD officer killed in a shooting at a Manhattan office tower, has shed light on the growing number of Bangladeshi Americans in the force. Islam was the first Bangladeshi American officer to die in the line of duty.

Following the 9/11 attacks, New York's Bangladeshi community became a critical recruitment source for the NYPD, focusing on combating anti-Muslim sentiment and serving their country, according to law enforcement leaders like Shamsul Haque.

With more than 1,500 Bangladeshi Americans employed by the NYPD, the officers have made significant strides, moving from civilian roles to leadership positions, pushing forward the legacy of pioneers like Islam and Haque.

(With inputs from agencies.)