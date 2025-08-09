Empowering Through Inclusion: RBI's Financial Literacy Drive
Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman emphasized the importance of financial inclusion through initiatives like Re-KYC camps. These efforts extend beyond banking access, focusing on financial literacy to empower individuals and support economic growth, as exemplified by an event hosted by Indian Bank in Tiruvallur district.
- Country:
- India
In a bold move towards financial empowerment, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman highlighted the crucial role of financial inclusion initiatives in advancing economic growth. Speaking at a Financial Inclusion Saturation programme by Indian Bank in Tiruvallur, he underscored the significance of Re-KYC camps.
These camps, he noted, empower individuals by offering financial literacy alongside banking services. Such efforts facilitate Re-KYC processes without necessitating branch visits, especially benefiting the economically disadvantaged under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.
Complementing this vision, Indian Bank has championed accessibility, with over 2,000 attendees from various community sectors participating. The initiative underlines a commitment to making banking reach every doorstep, fostering full national participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Bank Sets Ambitious New Financial Course with IND-UPI and Hiring Plans
Heritage Conservation: A Moral and Strategic Investment for Economic Growth
India's Path to Prosperity: Expanding Social Protection and Economic Growth
Accelerating India's Path to Economic Growth through Strategic Partnerships
Govt Unveils Economic Growth Strategy to Tackle Cost-of-Living and Jobs