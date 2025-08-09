Empowering Through Inclusion: RBI's Financial Literacy Drive

In a bold move towards financial empowerment, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan Janakiraman highlighted the crucial role of financial inclusion initiatives in advancing economic growth. Speaking at a Financial Inclusion Saturation programme by Indian Bank in Tiruvallur, he underscored the significance of Re-KYC camps.

These camps, he noted, empower individuals by offering financial literacy alongside banking services. Such efforts facilitate Re-KYC processes without necessitating branch visits, especially benefiting the economically disadvantaged under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Complementing this vision, Indian Bank has championed accessibility, with over 2,000 attendees from various community sectors participating. The initiative underlines a commitment to making banking reach every doorstep, fostering full national participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)