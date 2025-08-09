Delhi's Power Void: Unfilled Roles Amid Discom Dues Recovery

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is currently facing operational challenges as it remains without a chairman, following the retirement of Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar. The commission is also grappling with several unoccupied key positions, contributing to growing concerns about its efficiency and functionality.

Amid these vacancies, Delhi's power discoms are moving forward to recover Rs 27,000 crores in regulatory assets, as directed by the Supreme Court earlier this week. These assets, accumulated over years of deferred revenue gaps, must be settled within a three-year timeframe. The move affects BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, with a collective total of Rs 27,200.37 crore in dues.

Despite these developments, electricity rates in Delhi, last revised in 2021, have remained unchanged for over a decade. Official sources highlight internal disagreements and a 'blame game' among the current protem members, which have further strained the commission's current operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)