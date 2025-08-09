Left Menu

Delhi's Power Void: Unfilled Roles Amid Discom Dues Recovery

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is operating without a chairman, with several key positions vacant. This comes as power distribution companies are set to recover Rs 27,000 crores in dues, following a Supreme Court order. The regulatory gaps are causing operational challenges amid stagnant electricity rates in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 20:36 IST
Delhi's Power Void: Unfilled Roles Amid Discom Dues Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is currently facing operational challenges as it remains without a chairman, following the retirement of Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar. The commission is also grappling with several unoccupied key positions, contributing to growing concerns about its efficiency and functionality.

Amid these vacancies, Delhi's power discoms are moving forward to recover Rs 27,000 crores in regulatory assets, as directed by the Supreme Court earlier this week. These assets, accumulated over years of deferred revenue gaps, must be settled within a three-year timeframe. The move affects BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd, with a collective total of Rs 27,200.37 crore in dues.

Despite these developments, electricity rates in Delhi, last revised in 2021, have remained unchanged for over a decade. Official sources highlight internal disagreements and a 'blame game' among the current protem members, which have further strained the commission's current operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025