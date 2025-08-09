Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes As Four Youths Drown During Festive Picnic in Madhya Pradesh

Four young men drowned in Madhya Pradesh's Bebas River during a picnic, their bodies recovered after a search by the State Disaster Response Force. Victims, including newlywed Sunny Ahirwar and sole brother Nikhil Ahirwar, were mourned during Raksha Bandhan celebrations, leaving behind grieving families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four young men tragically drowned during a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Bebas River. Their bodies were recovered after a coordinated search operation led by the State Disaster Response Force.

The victims, aged 20-25, went missing after entering the river on Friday. The local police confirmed their identities and handed over the bodies for post-mortem and subsequent cremation.

Mourned by their community, the victims included childhood friends from Kashipura and a young man from Richhawar village. The tragedy struck amid Raksha Bandhan celebrations, casting a pall of sorrow over the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

