Tragedy Strikes As Four Youths Drown During Festive Picnic in Madhya Pradesh
Four young men drowned in Madhya Pradesh's Bebas River during a picnic, their bodies recovered after a search by the State Disaster Response Force. Victims, including newlywed Sunny Ahirwar and sole brother Nikhil Ahirwar, were mourned during Raksha Bandhan celebrations, leaving behind grieving families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 09-08-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Four young men tragically drowned during a picnic in Madhya Pradesh's Bebas River. Their bodies were recovered after a coordinated search operation led by the State Disaster Response Force.
The victims, aged 20-25, went missing after entering the river on Friday. The local police confirmed their identities and handed over the bodies for post-mortem and subsequent cremation.
Mourned by their community, the victims included childhood friends from Kashipura and a young man from Richhawar village. The tragedy struck amid Raksha Bandhan celebrations, casting a pall of sorrow over the festivities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'My home is empty... no one left to play': Mother who lost both kids in Jhalawar school tragedy
'My home is empty... no one left to play': Mother who lost both kids in Jhalawar school tragedy
"PWD will assess strength of every school building": Rajasthan Minister after Jhalawar tragedy
Udaipur Dental College Protest: Tragedy Unveils Allegations of Harassment
Tragedy in Rajasthan: Former CM Raje Calls For Urgent Safety Measures After School Collapse