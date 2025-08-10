Left Menu

Supreme Court Instates Committee to Modernize Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple

The Supreme Court has set up a committee led by ex-judge Justice Ashok Kumar to enhance the functioning of the Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj temple in Vrindavan. The committee will focus on essential amenities and development plans, while the court has paused a 2025 ordinance and referred challenges to Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court of India has appointed a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of Justice Ashok Kumar, a former judge of the Allahabad High Court, to oversee the daily operations of the Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj temple in Vrindavan, Mathura.

The primary objective of this committee is to address various issues crucial for the temple's proper functioning, such as the provision of clean drinking water, functional washrooms, adequate shelter, dedicated corridors for seamless crowd movement, and special arrangements for the elderly, women, children, and persons with disabilities.

The committee is also tasked with strategizing the comprehensive development of the temple's surroundings. They have been given the authority to negotiate land purchases for this purpose. If negotiations fail, the state government will proceed with land acquisition following legal protocols. Additionally, the Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, and directed the Allahabad High Court to address any legal challenges to the ordinance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

