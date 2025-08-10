Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Chaos: Dams Stable, Infrastructure Crippled

Despite major dams being within safety limits, Himachal Pradesh grapples with extensive disruption due to relentless monsoon rains. Roads, power lines, and water supply schemes remain severely impacted as authorities maintain close monitoring. Death toll rises amid ongoing landslides and floods, urging residents to stay cautious.

  • India

In a reassuring update amidst mounting monsoon chaos, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed on Sunday that all major dams and barrages in Himachal Pradesh are operating within permissible limits. The 9:00 am daily report highlighted significant inflows in the Satluj, Beas, Ravi, and Yamuna basin dams, yet no reservoir has surpassed its full capacity. Notably, the Kol Dam on the Satluj witnessed a substantial inflow of 1,100 cumecs, while the Pong Dam recorded an inflow and outflow of 1,397 and 1,078 cumecs respectively.

However, the state continues to reel under heavy monsoon showers resulting in extensive infrastructure damage. According to SDMA, as of Sunday morning, 359 roads, including a national highway, are blocked; 145 electricity transformers disrupted and 520 water schemes are out of order. The death toll has tragically escalated to 219, with fatalities attributed to landslides, flash floods, road accidents, and structural collapses.

District reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre reveal Mandi as the most severely affected in terms of road connectivity, with several blocked routes, while Kullu faces the largest number of power outages. Authorities have advised heightened vigilance, especially in landslide-prone and riverside communities, as the India Meteorological Department warns of continued heavy rainfall. The unyielding conditions demand 24/7 restoration efforts as further disruptions loom.

