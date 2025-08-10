Left Menu

Tejasvi Surya Praises PM Modi at Bengaluru Metro Expansion Inauguration

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya commended PM Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Bengaluru's Yellow line metro, stressing the importance of addressing infrastructure deficits. He criticized the Congress government for lack of support and emphasized quick project completion under Modi's era of fast governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 12:20 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, on Sunday, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he inaugurated the Yellow line metro in Bengaluru.

Highlighting the severe infrastructure shortages in the city, Surya emphasized that the new metro project marks a festive day for Bengaluru residents.

He accentuated the practical implications of the project, which is set to serve eight lakh commuters daily and eventually benefit ten lakh people once Phase-3 is operational.

During the inauguration, Surya accused the Congress government of inadequate support for the project and criticized their alleged credit-stealing tactics.

In contrast, Surya lauded Modi's administration for facilitating prompt project completions, as demonstrated by the metro's rapid development.

The Yellow line, stretching over 19 km with 16 stations and a budget of Rs 7,160 crore, will enhance Bengaluru's metro network to over 96 km.

The Prime Minister also commenced the Bangalore Metro Phase-3, a vigorous expansion with a budget surpassing Rs 15,610 crore aimed at meeting the city's escalating transportation demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

