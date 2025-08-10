Left Menu

PM Modi and Rajnath Singh Extend Birthday Wishes to Jharkhand CM Amid Bengaluru Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed birthday wishes to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren via social media, praying for his longevity and health. During his Bengaluru visit, PM Modi unveiled new metro projects aimed at enhancing the city's transportation infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:16 IST
PM Modi and Rajnath Singh Extend Birthday Wishes to Jharkhand CM Amid Bengaluru Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, wishing him longevity and good health via a post on social media platform X. The Prime Minister's message read, "Greetings to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long life and good health".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media to convey his birthday wishes, writing, "Birthday greetings to Shri Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Hemant Soren recently suffered the loss of his father, Shibu Soren, a former three-time chief minister of Jharkhand, who died after a prolonged illness. Previously, Prime Minister Modi met with CM Soren to offer his condolences. Meanwhile, PM Modi, during his visit to Bengaluru, inaugurated three Vande Bharat trains and the Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project. He also laid the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project, valued at over Rs 15,610 crore, which aims to alleviate the city's growing transportation demands across various areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025