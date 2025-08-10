PM Modi and Rajnath Singh Extend Birthday Wishes to Jharkhand CM Amid Bengaluru Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended birthday greetings to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, wishing him longevity and good health via a post on social media platform X. The Prime Minister's message read, "Greetings to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long life and good health".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to social media to convey his birthday wishes, writing, "Birthday greetings to Shri Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Hemant Soren recently suffered the loss of his father, Shibu Soren, a former three-time chief minister of Jharkhand, who died after a prolonged illness. Previously, Prime Minister Modi met with CM Soren to offer his condolences. Meanwhile, PM Modi, during his visit to Bengaluru, inaugurated three Vande Bharat trains and the Yellow Line of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project. He also laid the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project, valued at over Rs 15,610 crore, which aims to alleviate the city's growing transportation demands across various areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)